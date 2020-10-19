 Skip to main content
MANAGER MIKE SHILDT
MANAGER MIKE SHILDT

Every big league manager had his hands full with the COVID-19 protocols and player morale, but Shildt’s challenge was unlike anything anybody had ever seen in baseball. Pitchers locked in a Milwaukee hotel throwing baseballs into mattresses day after day after day to maintain arm strength? That’s crazy. The Cardinals had every reason to pack it in, especially as the pitching injuries mounted in the midst of their insane schedule. Shildt empowered his veterans to lead the group. He kept his unflappable demeanor at the helm. He got the team through extremely difficult times. Fans want to nitpick this or that tactical decision during the playoff loss to the Padres, but just getting into the bracket with a sputtering offense and a depleted pitching staff was a remarkable feat.

GRADE: A-plus

