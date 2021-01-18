Manager pushback

Q: Post Tony La Russa, this front office chose to install two managers who provide less pushback than Tony. I realize that this is now a GM-driven league, but is this organization missing the checks and balances that La Russa demanded when he was in charge?
A: Hard to say. La Russa could push back, as you say, because he had more than 30 years in grade. His successors seemed more interested in managing what they had and letting the front office improve the club as best it could, although both Mike Matheny and Mike Shildt have spoken up from time to time.