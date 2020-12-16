Mangia Italiano announced it will close after service Dec. 20. “While we have fought hard to weather this storm that is affecting us all, unfortunately we are unable to go on,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We greatly appreciate the years of loyalty that everyone has shown us and we wish we could do more for you."
Over nearly 40 years, Mangia became known as a beloved neighborhood restaurant and bar, a late-night (and early-morning) hangout and the home of late local artist Wayne St. Wayne's mural.
