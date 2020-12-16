 Skip to main content
Mangia Italiano
Mangia Italiano

GO/LW PUB ART #1 (copy)

In this Post-Dispatch file photo, diners at Mangia Italiano sit in front of part of artist Wayne St. Wayne's mural. Photo by Larry Williams

Mangia Italiano announced it will close after service Dec. 20. “While we have fought hard to weather this storm that is affecting us all, unfortunately we are unable to go on,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We greatly appreciate the years of loyalty that everyone has shown us and we wish we could do more for you."

Over nearly 40 years, Mangia became known as a beloved neighborhood restaurant and bar, a late-night (and early-morning) hangout and the home of late local artist Wayne St. Wayne's mural.

