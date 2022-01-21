Maplewood Sweet Tooth Tour

When Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 22 • Where Check in at 7355 Manchester Road, Maplewood • How much $21 in advance • More info cityofmaplewood.com/382/Sweet-Tooth-Tour

Take a dessert tour of downtown Maplewood at the city’s ninth annual Sweet Tooth Tour. Ticket holders receive a pass that grants them treat from 16 area businesses, including Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream, Strange Donuts, Pie Oh My!, Asador del Sur (empanadas with guava or dulce de leche), Schlafly Bottleworks (sponge cake and toffee sauce) and the Blue Duck (macarons). Face masks are required inside Maplewood businesses, and organizers ask attendees to step outside to eat each dessert. By Ian Froeb