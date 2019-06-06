When 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 and 10 p.m. June 14-15 (early shows sold out) • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $30 • More info 314-727-1260; heliumcomedy.com
You might know Marc Maron from his popular interview podcast “WTF,” which has featured comedians, musicians, actors and even President Barack Obama talking with Maron in his Los Angeles garage. Or you might know him as an actor in “GLOW” on Netflix. But Maron is a stand-up comic first and foremost, and he is back on the road with new material. By Ian Froeb