Marc Rebillet, the Black Creatures

When 8 p.m. Sept. 11 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $24-$39 • More info ticketmaster.com
YouTuber Marc Rebillet follows last year’s drive-in tour with his “Third Dose North American Tour 2021” coming to the Factory. Rebillet is an electronic music artist who incorporates comedy. His shows are improvised, and fans decide what he’ll sing next. The Factory requires proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours. By Kevin C. Johnson