Mardi Gras Brunch Cruise
0 comments

Mardi Gras Brunch Cruise

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Riverboats at the Gateway Arch

The Tom Sawyer riverboat cruises along the Mississippi River.

When 1-3 p.m. Sunday • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $47, $19 for ages 3-12 • More info gatewayarch.com

Recover from Saturday’s Soulard celebration, or keep the weekend party going with a riverboat cruise on the Mississippi. The Saint Boogie Brass Band will perform while passengers enjoy a cash bar and a New Orleans buffet featuring favorites such as king crab quiche, Creole-spiced slaw and bananas Foster French toast. If you can’t make this cruise, check out the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch nighttime Fat Tuesday cruise for ages 21 and up. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Online

T.J. Miller

When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports