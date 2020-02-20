Mardi Gras Brunch Cruise

When 1-3 p.m. Sunday • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $47, $19 for ages 3-12 • More info gatewayarch.com
Recover from Saturday’s Soulard celebration, or keep the weekend party going with a riverboat cruise on the Mississippi. The Saint Boogie Brass Band will perform while passengers enjoy a cash bar and a New Orleans buffet featuring favorites such as king crab quiche, Creole-spiced slaw and bananas Foster French toast. If you can’t make this cruise, check out the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch nighttime Fat Tuesday cruise for ages 21 and up. By Valerie Schremp Hahn