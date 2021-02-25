 Skip to main content
Margaret Bush Wilson (1919-1999)
Wilson was an activist who served as chairwoman of the national NAACP board when it decided to challenge U.S. District Judge James Meredith's decision not to order busing in St. Louis in 1976. The NAACP challenge led to an appeals court ruling in favor of busing. Post-Dispatch file photo

Attorney. Wilson earned her law degree in 1943 from Lincoln Law School, which was opened by the state so the University of Missouri did not have to admit African Americans. She was the second Black woman admitted to the Missouri bar. She would be the first Black woman in Missouri to run for Congress (losing as a Progressive Party candidate in 1948). She also became the first woman chair of the national board of the NAACP, in addition to her many achievements.

