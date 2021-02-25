Margaret Bush Wilson (1919-1999)

Attorney. Wilson earned her law degree in 1943 from Lincoln Law School, which was opened by the state so the University of Missouri did not have to admit African Americans. She was the second Black woman admitted to the Missouri bar. She would be the first Black woman in Missouri to run for Congress (losing as a Progressive Party candidate in 1948). She also became the first woman chair of the national board of the NAACP, in addition to her many achievements.
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
