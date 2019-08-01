When 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Aug. 9-10 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $25-$38 • More info heliumcomedy.com
Maria Bamford, Stephen Colbert’s “favorite comedian on planet Earth,” returns for five performances that will leave fans laughing at her bizarre voices and surreal comedic style. For two seasons, Bamford starred in “Lady Dynamite,” a Netflix comedy loosely based on her own life, including her experiences in Hollywood and her struggles with bipolar disorder. By Gabe Hartwig