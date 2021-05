When 7 p.m. May 11 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stl • How much Free • More info left-bank.com

Set in 1970s St. Louis, “The Mysteries” involves two families whose 7-year-old daughters play together in an increasingly reckless way. Novelist Marisa Silver, whose other books include “Mary Coin” and “Little Nothing,” will talk to radio broadcaster Charlie Brennan about her work. By Jane Henderson