Q: What's up with Mizzou's Mark Smith? He has played under expectations for some time now. Usually, in the past, it's been injuries holding him back. What's going on now?
A: He's played really well for spurts, including at the start of this season. But he tends to go in funks, and right now he's in a bad one. You're correct that usually it has been injury related, but that is not the case now. I asked around to see if Mark had been one of the Tigers who had COVID, because his strange play as of late kind of reminded me of the strange things we saw from Lane Thomas, who later explained he was in part messed up because of a tough recovery from the virus. Smith, I was told, is not one of the players who had the virus. So that's out as a potential reason. He is, I think, putting a ton of pressure on himself, and it's all compounding. Cuonzo has a tough thing to decide. Bench him and play either Pickett or Watson more, hoping to take some pressure of Mark, or stick with him and hope this is rock bottom and he will have more confidence -- and help the Tigers become the best version of themselves come March -- by playing through this. It's not an easy call. I'd have a hard time starting him after what happened last time out.