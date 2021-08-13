Maroon 5, blackbear

Superband Maroon 5 heads to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in support of its latest album, “Jordi,” dedicated to late manager Jordan Feldstein. After the Wilco concert Aug. 13, Maroon 5’s show is the second major St. Louis show to require attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative within 48 hours before entering. An original vaccination card or printed copy must be presented, and regulations apply to all members of a party before they can enter. By Kevin C. Johnson