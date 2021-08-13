 Skip to main content
Maroon 5, blackbear
TV-Adam Levine

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs in 2019 during halftime of the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

When 7 p.m. Aug. 18 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $30-$169 • More info livenation.com

Superband Maroon 5 heads to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in support of its latest album, “Jordi,” dedicated to late manager Jordan Feldstein. After the Wilco concert Aug. 13, Maroon 5’s show is the second major St. Louis show to require attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative within 48 hours before entering. An original vaccination card or printed copy must be presented, and regulations apply to all members of a party before they can enter. By Kevin C. Johnson

