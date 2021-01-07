When 7 p.m. Aug. 20 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $64.50-$169.50 • More info livenation.com
Maroon 5 still has plans to visit St. Louis for what is described as the biggest show of its career. The pop-rock band’s August 2020 show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is now scheduled for August 2021; Meghan Trainor is no longer on the bill. In the past, Maroon 5 has played at Enterprise Center on its visits to St. Louis. The band is working on its next album, the follow-up to “Red Pill Blues” (2017). KCJ