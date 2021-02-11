When 7 p.m. Feb. 13 • Where facebook.com/thesheldon; facebook.com/hectv • How much Free • More info thesheldon.org
Blues artist Marquise Knox isn’t performing in public during the pandemic. But fans can catch up with him as part of the “Live From the Sheldon” concert series, produced by HEC Media and recorded at the Sheldon Concert Hall. Previous performers have included the 442s, the Arianna String Quartet and Joey DeFrancesco. The concert will also be simulcast by partner venues across the Midwest. “We want the whole country to know what St. Louis music fans already do — that the Sheldon is a gem, loved by artists and audiences alike,” Sheldon executive director Peter Palermo says. “This expansion of the ‘Live From the Sheldon’ series gives us the opportunity to spread that word.” By Kevin C. Johnson