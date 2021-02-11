 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marquise Knox
0 comments

Marquise Knox

  • 0
Big Muddy Blues Festival at Laclede's Landing

Marquise Knox performs Sept. 3, 2017, at the Big Muddy Blues Festival on Laclede's Landing. 

When 7 p.m. Feb. 13 • Where facebook.com/thesheldon; facebook.com/hectvHow much Free • More info thesheldon.org

Blues artist Marquise Knox isn’t performing in public during the pandemic. But fans can catch up with him as part of the “Live From the Sheldon” concert series, produced by HEC Media and recorded at the Sheldon Concert Hall. Previous performers have included the 442s, the Arianna String Quartet and Joey DeFrancesco. The concert will also be simulcast by partner venues across the Midwest. “We want the whole country to know what St. Louis music fans already do — that the Sheldon is a gem, loved by artists and audiences alike,” Sheldon executive director Peter Palermo says. “This expansion of the ‘Live From the Sheldon’ series gives us the opportunity to spread that word.” By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports