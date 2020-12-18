Martin deal?

NEW DEAL FOR MARTIN?
QUESTION: It's still early, but assuming this is an NCAA tournament season for Men's basketball then what does that mean and what are the other factors that would lead to a new contract for Cuonzo after next season? The general assumption is that 2021-22 will be a rebuilding year; does Cuonzo need to have success next year to get a renewal?
MATTER: Oh my goodness. For nearly two years I’ve answered at least one question a week about the state of Martin’s job security. Now we’re talking contract extensions? Sports are crazy, kids.
He's still working on a seven-year deal, which means he'd have three years left on that contract at the end of this season. Maybe you extend a year or two, but having three years left doesn't exactly make him a lame duck. I don't see him leveraging for a major raise, knowing that the athletics department is taking a serious financial hit this year because of the pandemic. He'll be conscious and sensitive to that. But if this proves to be an NCAA Tournament team that finishes in the top four of the SEC, I could see Sterk giving him some extra years - so he's at least got four years left on the deal. That way you can sell to recruits that you're under contract through their career.
