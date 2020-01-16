Martin Luther King Community Celebration
0 comments

Martin Luther King Community Celebration

  • 0
All our Winter Warm-Up coverage for 99¢
MLK

Martin Luther King speaks in Atlanta in 1960.

(AP Photo)

When 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • How much Free • More info mohistory.org/events/mlk-celebration

The Missouri History Museum has a full schedule of events celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King — yoga set to live gospel music, a collaborative peace mural, youth activism workshops, reflections from local congregation leaders and more. Check the museum website for a full schedule. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports