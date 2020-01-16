Martin Luther King Community Celebration

When 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • How much Free • More info mohistory.org/events/mlk-celebration
The Missouri History Museum has a full schedule of events celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King — yoga set to live gospel music, a collaborative peace mural, youth activism workshops, reflections from local congregation leaders and more. Check the museum website for a full schedule. By Valerie Schremp Hahn