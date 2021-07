No, Amy Winehouse, Usain Bolt, and Chutes and Ladders weren’t referenced when Dante wrote “Purgatorio” in the 14th century. But Washington University professor and poet Mary Jo Bang not only offers a new translation of the Italian classic, she finds ways to update it for the 21st century. She’ll discuss the book, which follows “Inferno,” in conversation with poet Eileen Myles. By Jane Henderson