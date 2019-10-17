Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center
This Weekend at the Touhill: Variety Children's Theatre presents Mary Poppins! Tickets are still available! http://bit.ly/1MtNUrS
When Friday through Oct. 27; performance times vary • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 8001 Natural Bridge Road • How much $18-$50 • More info touhill.org
Famously portrayed by both Julie Andrews and Emily Blunt, the umbrella-wielding nanny with the gift of flight is the focus of this musical presented by Variety Theatre. The troupe’s productions include professional actors and a cast of differently abled children, under the direction of Tony nominee Lara Teeter. Can you say “supercalifragilistic- expialidocious”? By Calvin Wilson