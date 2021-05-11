'Mask up ... and get down'

Concerts won't make a full comeback until next year, but a new music festival in Grand Center will feel like pre-pandemic times. This morning, music critic Kevin C. Johnson announced the eclectic lineup for Music at the Intersection, which will bring more than 60 acts to various venues for three days in September.
Kevin also announced upcoming shows by Jim Gaffigan, Wynonna Judd, Melissa Villaseñor and Melissa Etheridge.
The St. Louis Zoo shared some adorable photos of its new Guereza colobus monkey. Baby Juniper was born April 8 to mother Cecelia.
And when Monster Jam returns to the Dome this weekend, three siblings will be among the drivers. Meet Krysten Anderson, who drives the Grave Digger truck. She will compete against brothers Adam and Ryan.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor