Masterworks Chorale and Children’s Chorus
When and where Dec. 6 at facebook.com/singmasterworks; Dec. 12 at Fezziwig’s Marketplace, 225 West First Street, O’Fallon, Illinois • How much Free; donations accepted • More info 618-416-1839; singmasterworks.org

Masterworks Chorale hosts its first online-only Christmas show, the “Masterworks Christmas Concert With Christine Brewer,” on Dec. 6. The concert will be livestreamed on Facebook and available later on YouTube. In addition, on Dec. 12, to celebrate Tinsel Around Town, the Masterworks Carolers will sing at Fezziwig’s in O’Fallon, Illinois, between 2 and 3 p.m. in the Christmas Courtyard.

Other concerts

• Laka: “Santa Baby,” 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue), $15-$20, bluestrawberrystl.com

• Funky Butt Brass Band 12th Annual Holiday Brasstravaganza, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, 6 p.m. Dec. 13, the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard), $30, ticketmaster.com

• El Monstero: The Pink Floyd Experience, 8 p.m. Dec. 17-19 (sold out), 8 p.m. Dec. 21-23, 8 p.m. Dec. 25, 8 p.m. Dec. 26-27 (sold out), 8 p.m. 29-31, the Pageant, $50-$60, ticketmaster.com

• Terry Barber: “Christmas Presence,” 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 19, Blue Strawberry, $15-$30, bluestrawberrystl.com

• Denise Thimes: "A Denise Thimes Christmas," 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Blue Strawberry, $20-$25, bluestrawberrystl.com

• Trans-Siberbian Orchestra Christmas Eve and Other Stories Livestream, 7 p.m. Dec. 18 (available on demand Dec. 20), $30, tsolivestream.com

