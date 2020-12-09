Q: What should the Cardinals do with Matt Carpenter after he struggled again in 2020?
A: He fell to seventh on the team in at-bats last season, and that did not include Dylan Carlson who is here for good. He will get some sort of a shot as long as that contract is still on the books, but the idea that he is a starter entering the season with a prime place in the order guaranteed no longer seems realistic. Carpenter said 2020 was about proving he could be the kind of hitter he once was. That did not happen. 2021 should not ignore that.
