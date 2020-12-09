 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matt Carpenter
0 comments

Matt Carpenter

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
St. Louis Cardinals workout in San Diego

St. Louis Cardinals Matt Carpenter (13) jokes around with teammate St. Louis Cardinals Dexter Fowler (25) before a postseason game. Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: What should the Cardinals do with Matt Carpenter after he struggled again in 2020?

A: He fell to seventh on the team in at-bats last season, and that did not include Dylan Carlson who is here for good. He will get some sort of a shot as long as that contract is still on the books, but the idea that he is a starter entering the season with a prime place in the order guaranteed no longer seems realistic. Carpenter said 2020 was about proving he could be the kind of hitter he once was. That did not happen. 2021 should not ignore that.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports