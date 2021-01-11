Q: Reading Rick Hummel's recent story on Matt Carpenter felt like I was ... reading a duplicate of your interview one year ago with him. 1) He's traveling three hours to do intensive workouts. 2) He’s tinkering with his swing. 3) Different excuse this time – COVID -- but again making excuses for his declining performance over now multiple years. He's a aging player who this team with its offensive woes cannot afford to carry. Your thoughts?
A: If you don't give someone a chance to improve, then for sure they won't, not in your eyes. Given. … It's always better to try something, anything, everything. No?
Carpenter is chasing ways to improve, and it is clear that this past year, the shortened 2020 with its COVID-19 interruptions, did not offer much of a referendum on the work he did. The hitter that Carpenter was in spring training 2020 was visibly different than the one that was getting limited playing time toward the end of 2019. Lance Berkman said he would be (a different hitter) in my interview with him a year ago, and he was right. You could see it in the way that Carpenter went about his prep for games and how he approached those exhibition at-bats in Grapefruit League play -- and then everything stopped. Everything. And when it started, he had 60 games to figure it out and 11 doubleheaders, and all of it.
So many hitters didn't start hot and never got hot (see: Yelich, Christian), and it's not like 2020 had any forgiveness. The schedule just wasn't long enough. I'm not sure any of us could say what kind of hitter anyone was in 2020 -- and that goes for Marcell Ozuna to Carpenter to Harrison Bader to Paul DeJong to Cody Bellinger. We know what they were in a snapshot, and we would be doing the numbers a disservice not to also include the previous year in the evaluation. Carpenter complicates things because he was working to change things.