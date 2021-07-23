Matt Stell, Chris Bandi

The Factory opened big last weekend with a sold-out show by Canadian dance music artist deadmau5. Next up at the venue is a free show by rising country music singers Matt Stell and Chris Bandi. Stell’s EP is titled “Better Than That.” “If you cut a groove too deep, it’s hard to get out of it,” he says. “I’ve never wanted to be some one-dimensional artist, and with this new EP, I think I’m determined to show that there is much more to me than just a guy who can sing a love song.” By Kevin C. Johnson