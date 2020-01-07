Maulik Patel, 2017
Maulik Patel, 31, was shot to death inside his vehicle on Goodfellow Boulevard near Interstate 70 on Jan. 11, 2017. Family photo

Maulik Patel, 31, was found outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds just after 10 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, on Goodfellow Boulevard near Interstate 70.  

Police say Patel was headed northbound on Goodfellow, stopped in traffic at a light, when someone began shooting at him from a vehicle. Patel got out of his car and was shot in the 4800 block of Goodfellow.

The suspects were in a newer-model four-door vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic, with tinted windows, police say. Authorities had no description of the suspects, and did not release a possible motive for the attack.

Patel lived near Page Avenue and North Lindbergh Boulevard in West County.

