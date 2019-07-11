When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $39-$128 • More info ticketmaster.com
Long-running R&B act Maze featuring Frankie Beverly hasn’t released a new album since 1993’s “Back to Basics,” though that has never mattered to the band’s fans. They come out year after year to catch these soulful grooves. Beverly said in a statement: “We’ve made it this far because we love and respect ourselves and our fans. But, most importantly, we believe in what we do.” Maze’s hits include “We Are One,” “Joy and Pain,” “Back in Stride” and “Before I Let Go,” recently remade by Beyoncé. By Kevin C. Johnson