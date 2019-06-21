Description: McClure Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to unique engineering problems. The firm is committed to establishing and retaining a closely knit relationship with a broad base of clients throughout the world and, through the relationship, establishing a team approach toward the development and implementation of leading edge technology in all aspects of energy systems engineering. The firm's philosophy is that only through this cooperative team approach can the risks associated with new ideas be successfully borne and the state-of-the-art advanced.
Sector: Engineering
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1953
Employees: 87
Website: mcclureeng.com