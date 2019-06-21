Description: For more than 20 years, MTM has partnered with our clients to develop innovative solutions for accessing healthcare, promoting independence and connecting community resources. By leveraging high-quality customer service and our ability to develop comprehensive provider networks, we help our clients accomplish their goals while achieving our vision of communities without barriers. MTM is here to take on our clients’ biggest challenges in health care and public transit. From statewide non-emergency medical transportation brokerage to scheduling and dispatching for major transit agencies, our services aim to improve health outcomes while aligning with client objectives, reducing program costs and increasing satisfaction. Every year, we remove community barriers for eight million people annually in 25 states and Washington, D.C. We operate 10 customer service centers that process eight million calls and schedule 14 million trips per year. Founded in 1995, MTM is a privately held, woman-owned business enterprise.
Sector: Transportation
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1995
Employees: 1,771
Website: mtm-inc.net