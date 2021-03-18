 Skip to main content
‘Meet St. Louis’
Alexis Zotos

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher • kmov.com/podcasts/meetstlouis

Reporter Alexis Zotos has recorded more than 130 episodes of KMOV’s “Meet St. Louis,” but she still thinks of the podcast as her and producer J.J. Bailey’s “little baby.”

“I get this complete sense of pride when somebody tells us that they've discovered a new restaurant or a new brewery based on the podcast or when someone tells me they have a growing list based on our episodes,” Zotos says.

“Meet St. Louis,” available weekly, features interviews with chefs, restaurateurs, brewers, small-business owners and others from across the region’s cultural spectrum.

For Zotos, no stranger to interviews, the podcast is an opportunity for a more conversational approach.

“We typically go about 30 minutes,” she says, “and my favorite ones are the ones where all of a sudden it's been 45 minutes or longer and we're still chatting.”

One vivid memory is the episode with Mike Johnson, owner of Sugarfire Smoke House and Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

“We did it in the middle of lunch rush at Hi-Pointe, packed into a little booth with our equipment and Mike and his kid,” Zotos says. “And it was just this most rambunctious episode, and he's got so many funny stories to tell.”

Sometimes, listeners ask Zotos if she is worried about running out of people to interview.

“To me, that's hysterical,” she says. “Because no. There's so many people in the food and drink and small-business scene in St. Louis that we could do so many more episodes.” By Ian Froeb

