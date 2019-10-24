When 10 a.m.-noon Saturday • Where Gateway Arch tram lobby, Gateway Arch National Park • How much Free • More info 1-877-982-1410; gatewayarch.com
Engineers, tradespeople and many others were involved in construction of the Gateway Arch from 1963 to 1965, and each year they celebrate the anniversary of the monument’s completion. Some of those workers will return to share memories, show off photos and memorabilia, and sign autographs. Workers installed the final piece of the Arch 54 years ago, on Oct. 28, 1965. By Valerie Schremp Hahn