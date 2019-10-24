Team up with us for 99¢
UK's Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over the Arch

Red, white and blue smoke lingers in the air after the United Kingdom?s Royal Air Force Red Arrows jet demonstration team flew by the Gateway Arch on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 as they arrive in St. Louis for the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo. The event runs Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8, 2019 at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

When 10 a.m.-noon Saturday • Where Gateway Arch tram lobby, Gateway Arch National Park • How much Free • More info 1-877-982-1410; gatewayarch.com

Engineers, tradespeople and many others were involved in construction of the Gateway Arch from 1963 to 1965, and each year they celebrate the anniversary of the monument’s completion. Some of those workers will return to share memories, show off photos and memorabilia, and sign autographs. Workers installed the final piece of the Arch 54 years ago, on Oct. 28, 1965. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 