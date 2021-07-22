Meet us at the Muny

After last summer's historic postponement, the Muny is ready to welcome theatergoers back to Forest Park. The 103rd season begins Monday evening with "Smokey Joe's Café" — and patrons will get a first look at the new trees growing onstage and the decorative "shells" that bookend the stage. Theater critic Calvin Wilson has your guide to the season, which you'll also find in Friday's Go! Magazine.
Also in Go! this weekend:
• Critic Ian Froeb reviews Little Fox in the Fox Park neighborhood. The restaurant made multiple pivots during the pandemic, but now it's ready to be itself.
• And as Ryse Nightclub at Ameristar prepares to reopen, music critic Kevin C. Johnson talks to Amin Mohabbat, who's bringing electronic dance music acts back to town.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor