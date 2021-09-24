Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, Hatebreed

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine is excited for the band’s summer tour to finally hit the road. “Can you hear that sound of armies on the march — of destruction on the horizon? That’s this tour, coming for you,” he said in a statement. “You’re not going to know what hit you.” Don’t be surprised if Mustaine uses his time on the mic to go on an anti-mask rant, as he is wont to do. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s policy requiring COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test goes into effect Oct. 4. By Kevin C. Johnson