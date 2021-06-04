Melissa Scholes Young: ‘The Hive’

Melissa Scholes Young, who grew up in Hannibal, Missouri, set her debut novel, “Flood,” in her hometown. Her new novel, “The Hive,” involves an eccentric family of four sisters and their mother who try to save their extermination business. It’s also set in a Midwestern town, which has Rush Limbaugh followers and Mark Twain scholars and political tensions. Young will talk about her novel with writer Joy Castro (author of “Hell or High Water”). By Jane Henderson