Memorial Day at Soldiers Memorial

Honor the nation’s veterans at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum downtown. Its two St. Louis in Service galleries tell the story of American military history through a local lens. Attend a free, hourlong architectural tour, or lay flowers at the memorials at the Court of Honor. The museum, usually closed Mondays, is open May 31 for Memorial Day. At noon May 28, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform a pop-up concert outside. Throughout the weekend, the Soldiers Memorial will share short social media videos honoring St. Louisans who died during war or military conflict. By Valerie Schremp Hahn