Memorial Day at Soldiers Memorial
Memorial Day at Soldiers Memorial

Memorial Day at Soldiers Memorial in St. Louis

Five hundred fifty-four flags adorn the lawn in front of Soldiers Memorial during a Memorial Day ceremony May 27, 2019. One flag was placed for each St. Louis-area veteran who died while on duty since the Vietnam War. 

When May 28-31; museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. • Where Soldiers Memorial, 1315 Chestnut Street • How much Free • More info mohistory.org/memorial

Honor the nation’s veterans at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum downtown. Its two St. Louis in Service galleries tell the story of American military history through a local lens. Attend a free, hourlong architectural tour, or lay flowers at the memorials at the Court of Honor. The museum, usually closed Mondays, is open May 31 for Memorial Day. At noon May 28, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform a pop-up concert outside. Throughout the weekend, the Soldiers Memorial will share short social media videos honoring St. Louisans who died during war or military conflict. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

