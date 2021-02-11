MEMORIES OF TEREZ PAYLOR?

Q: Tell us your best Terez Paylor story.
(Editor’s note: Yahoo! Sports NFL writer and former Kansas City Star reporter Terez Paylor died unexpectedly on Tuesday at 37. Paylor covered Mizzou sports for the Star earlier in his career.)
A: Man, that's hard. Ben Frederickson and I shared some thoughts on Terez on this week's podcast, which is now available at STLToday.com.
Confession: When Terez first got the Mizzou beat at the KC Star, I was ornery and bitter. I was at a smaller paper at the time and had been campaigning for that job. I had reason to believe I had a good shot at it. They promoted from within instead. I wasn't familiar with Terez. Then I watched him hustle on the beat and I developed an instant respect for the way he worked - and without a hint of the snark or cynicism that plagues our business, especially on the Mizzou beat. When he moved onto the Chiefs beat in KC he became a superstar in the ranks of NFL writers - and I wasn't the least bit surprised because I had watched him work with such a passion and drive. There aren't many people I'd consider stars in this industry, but he was one of the very few for how hard he grinded and how he did it with such joy. It's a huge, huge loss. My heart sank when I got the news Tuesday morning.