Meramec Conservation Area is in Franklin County. Much of the land for the forest was purchased by the state between 1925 and 1930. In 1980, 166 additional acres were donated by Dorothy Hill in memory of Arthur Heyne.
Sheer cliffs along the Meramec River form the western border of the area, affording a scenic view of the river valley and surrounding hills.
The area contains six caves, a great blue heron rookery, abundant wildlife, and varying forest types, including plantations established on the site by the first state nursery.
Other interesting attractions include the Reedville town site, a former CCC camp, Lone Hill Lookout Tower site, and old mines. The Conservation Department manages the area for a variety of uses and has implemented a number of different management techniques to create and improve habitat. During your visit to Meramec Conservation Area you may view timber stand improvement, timber harvest, glade restoration, prescribed burning, and tree planting.