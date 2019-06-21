Description: The Meramec Valley R-III School District is located west of of St. Louis along the Interstate 44 corridor and serves approximately 3,000 students. Residents benefit from easy access to a variety of natural resources while also located within a short drive to all the amenities St. Louis has to offer. The primary hub of the school district is the town of Pacific, with approximately 7,000 residents. The school district also includes the communities of Grey's Summit, Villa Ridge, Robertsville and Catawissa. The district seeks to become a regional and state leader in education by providing educational opportunities that engage and motivate students while preparing them for the 21st Century workforce. In 2018, the district received the National Blue Ribbon and Missouri Gold Star designation for one of its elementary buildings, while also having faculty members who earned regional teacher of the year in both 2017 and 2018, and a state teacher of the year finalist in 2017. In addition, the school district recently opened the doors for a new early childhood center in January 2019.
Sector: Education
Headquarters: Pacific
Year Founded: 1963
Employees: 456
Website: mvr3.k12.mo.us