 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mercy Holiday Celebration
0 comments

Mercy Holiday Celebration

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30-$66; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

After two performances at Lindenwood’s J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, there will be five performances of the Mercy Holiday Celebration at Powell Hall. The perennial favorite includes holiday classics performed by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and vocalist Denzal Sinclaire. Bob Bernhardt conducts, and Santa Claus himself will put in a special appearance. By Daniel Durchholz

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Noto Italian Restaurant
Online

Noto Italian Restaurant

If Kendele and Wayne Sieve had simply made a permanent home for the Neapolitan pizza Wayne had been serving from a wood-fired oven on a traile…

Best new restaurants
Online

Best new restaurants

Under the dark cloud of a pandemic, St. Louis-area chefs and restaurateurs persevered, opening restaurants that would have been remarkable eve…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News