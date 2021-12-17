When 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30-$66; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

After two performances at Lindenwood’s J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, there will be five performances of the Mercy Holiday Celebration at Powell Hall. The perennial favorite includes holiday classics performed by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and vocalist Denzal Sinclaire. Bob Bernhardt conducts, and Santa Claus himself will put in a special appearance. By Daniel Durchholz