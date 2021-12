Whe n 7:30 and 10 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 7 p.m. Dec. 12 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $22-$33 • More info heliumcomedy.com

Down-to-earth comedian Michael Coyler is a regular presence on St. Louis stages, whether its at arenas or comedy clubs. He has appeared in “Black-ish,” “House Party III,” “Norbit,” “Martin” and “The Princess & the Frog.” Coyler’s one-man play is “Michael Colyar’s Momma.” By Kevin C. Johnson