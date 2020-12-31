When Through Jan. 17; hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays • Where America’s Ballroom at America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza • How much $10.50-$17.50, free for children under 6; $40 for family four-pack; $10 each for groups of 10 or more; $3 for audio narration • More info explorestlouis.com/sistine
You now have more time to escape to Vatican City. The producers of “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” have announced that the exhibit, which was to have ended Jan. 10, will now continue Jan. 15-17 at America’s Center. The exhibit includes photographs of panels of the famous frescos of the chapel ceiling, reproduced in their near-original size. Visitors can walk through more than 27,000 square feet of the second-floor America’s Ballroom to see the paintings up close instead of from 65 feet away. Timed tickets will be available to ensure capacity and social distancing restrictions. By Amy Bertrand