When Through Jan. 17; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily • Where America’s Ballroom at America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza • How much $10.50-$17.50, free for children under 6; $40 for family four-pack; $10 each for groups of 10 or more; $3 for audio narration • More info explorestlouis.com/sistine
After producers extended its run, “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” comes to an end at America’s Center. The exhibit includes photographs of panels of the famous Vatican City chapel ceiling frescos, reproduced at near-original size. Visitors can walk through more than 27,000 square feet of the second-floor America’s Ballroom to see the paintings up close instead of from 65 feet away. Timed tickets will be available to ensure capacity and social distancing restrictions. By Amy Bertrand