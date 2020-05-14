If you hate improv comedy, you’re probably skimming ahead to the next item on this list. If you love improv comedy, you’re probably huffing that it should be experienced live in the moment. Please! Wait! You’re both wrong! “Middleditch & Schwartz” is a three-episode Netflix series featuring long-form improv by Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) and Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”). Taped in front of a live theater audience, each of the duo’s performances crackles with spontaneity and sustained manic invention. Rather than constantly asking the audience for subjects, Middleditch and Schwartz solicit one topic (a wedding party, law school, a job interview) and a few details and then build from there into a single story so brilliantly paced and structured — and, most importantly, so funny — you won’t believe it’s being improvised. By Ian Froeb
