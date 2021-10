When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $39-$59; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Country act Midland brings its “The Last Resort Tour” to the Factory this weekend, in support of its EP, “The Last Resort,” which includes the single “Sunrise Tells the Story.” By Kevin C. Johnson