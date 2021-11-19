Midwest Avengers’ original plans for an album release concert for “Vengadores Del Medio Oeste” may have been thwarted, but the rockin’ hip-hop band is bouncing back with a rescheduled show at Red Flag. “I love the musicality of the album,” the band’s John Harrington says. “It gives us a chance to play with different types of groups.” The album is stacked with guest performers, and so is the concert: Blvck Spvde, Frankie Dowop, Valencia, Frost Money, Robinson, DJ Flex Boogie, Shelby Carter, Mike Powers, Cheeraz Gormon, Mz. Vizion, Jason Nelson, Will Betts, Preach and Major Ruckus, with host Pascal Beauboeuf. By Kevin C. Johnson