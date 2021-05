When 7 p.m. May 15 • Where City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way • How much $15-$20 • More info jamopresents.com

Midwest Avengers haven’t performed a show since 2019, like many other acts. But you can catch up with the St. Louis hip-hop band this weekend at City Foundry STL. The band celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2017. Concerts take place outdoors with audience members seated in pods. By Kevin C. Johnson