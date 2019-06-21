Description: Midwest Elevator is an independent, full-service elevator contractor servicing the greater St. Louis, Kansas City, and Columbus, Ohio, areas. We offer preventative maintenance, repair, testing, modernization and installation of all types of vertical transportation equipment in commercial buildings. We are lucky to employ the most skilled and dedicated field and office employees who work hard to provide exceptional service. Each year we get a little bigger and a lot stronger. Our dedicated employees and our loyal customers are the key to our success.
Sector: Elevator contractor
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1998
Employees: 129
Website: midwestelevator.com