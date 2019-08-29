When 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday • Where Blackstone Theater, Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road • How much $8-$20 • More info mmjubilee.com
This is the 64th convention of the Midwest Magic Jubilee, and at the end of the day, the magicians want to show one another — and an audience — what they’ve got. They’re offering shows each evening of their event. Each one is different, and the Friday show includes a salute to veterans and first responders, who may call 636-669-6650 for free general admission tickets. By Valerie Schremp Hahn