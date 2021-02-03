 Skip to main content
Mike Hoffman
Q: It doesn’t appear Mike Hoffman will post the goal totals he’s used to with the ice time and power-play time he’s getting. His 14:08 time on ice per game is less than Oskar Sundqvist and Zach Sanford are averaging. What gives?

A: Sanford and Sundqvist are getting time on the penalty kill; Hoffman does not. Granted, Hoffman plays on the power play, but he's on the second PP unit, and the Blues haven't been drawing many penalties. And Hoffman's on the third line for five-on-five. He'd be getting another minute or so if he was on the second line. In order to thrive under Craig Berube, you've got to play defense and battle for pucks. I think Hoffman is learning this 

 

