Q: Why don't the Blues ever use Mike Hoffman on shootouts?
A: Hoffman is 4 for 17 in his career in shootouts, which is 24 percent. The three Blues who went on Monday were Ryan O'Reilly (33 percent), David Perron (35) and Brayden Schenn (25). So Hoffman probably is not far behind in line.
Follow-up: In addition to no use in the shootouts, Mike Hoffman has been under-utilized. Third line and fairly limited power play minutes are not the best ways to get the most from him. His brief elevation a couple games ago to a line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron yielded instant results. Why not keep him there?
A: Yeah, I didn't foresee Hoffman as a third-line winger, but that's where he's been most of the time. I thought once he was put on the O'Reilly-Perron line he would stay there, but Craig Berube sees a need for a good forechecker on each line, so there you go. To many, having lineup so deep that Hoffman is a third-liner would seem a benefit, but in the Blues’ case, it seems to point to shortcomings elsewhere that need to be filled. I don't see Ivan Barbashev on that line being a permanent solution -- I was actually surprised it survived Monday night -- so there's a decent chance Hoffman gets back there. Hoffman has been upping his shot totals lately, which is a good sign. He's a volume shooter.