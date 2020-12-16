 Skip to main content
Mike Martz
Mike Martz

Mike Martz

Mike Martz, the offensive coordinator for the Rams' Super Bowl championship team, found a Martz bobblehead at his table during the 20-year reunion gala in 2019 at the Four Seasons hotel. (Jim Thomas)

Q: Are you surprised Martz never got another head coaching job again in the NFL?

A: Yes and no. He certainly had the talent and the resume. But he could be headstrong and hard to work with,, especially when he was an OC and not in charge as head coach. When it didn't happen with Lovie Smith in Chicago I kind of wondered at the time if he'd work again. Nothing against Jonathan Hayes, but I would've loved to have seen Martz as head coach of the Battlehawks. Now, that would have been fun. I actually suggested to Oliver Luck that he take a look at Martz in St. Louis, but Martz was working as head coach of the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football at the time.

