Mike Roberts

Then • My first month in St. Louis was crazy. It was December in 1989 at KMOV. We had three ice storms the first 10 days of the month followed by record cold, then two inches of snow before Christmas. After three weeks of being indoors, everyone went outside to enjoy the snow but forgot about the ice underneath. The area’s emergency rooms filled up. A few years later, the flood of 1993 was just astounding. And long. I moved to KSDK in 1996 and stayed until 2016. The most active period of severe weather during my entire career started with the Sunset Hills tornado on New Year's Eve in 2010 and continued through the Good Friday tornado in St. Louis on April 22. St. Louis didn't lose a single life. Exactly one month later the Joplin tornado hit with far more tragic results.
Now • I became a hospice volunteer in 2001 and found that to be quite a moving experience. Later, when my wife went through hospice, I was given an even deeper insight to the hidden beauty in end-of-life care. So, when I was faced with the prospect of having to choose another career path, I hoped it would be doing something with those who were finishing their life journey. I worked for a year at Home Care Assistance helping to provide in-home care and then for two years at the Visiting Nurse Association as the manager for marketing and communications. In 2019, I became the business development manager for Ascension Living — Live at Home. We provide assisted living for those who would like to continue living comfortably and securely in their home. In 2014, I remarried and my wife, Karen, and I live in Godfrey.
